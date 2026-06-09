MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NATIONAL ROAST BEEF DAY: June 12, 2026

Buffalo, New York, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans celebrate National Roast Beef Day on June 12, a century-old Buffalo brand is helping introduce one of the country's most distinctive regional sandwich traditions to a new generation of consumers through grocery stores, restaurants and family tables.

Charlie the Butcher, a fourth-generation family business founded in 1914, has spent decades preserving Buffalo's iconic Beef on Weck tradition. Today, the company's deli roast beef products are available in grocery stores throughout New York State, bringing a regional favorite beyond Western New York and into homes across the region.

Known for hand-carved roast beef sandwiches and old-world preparation techniques enhanced by modern cooking technology, Charlie the Butcher has become a recognized ambassador for Buffalo's signature sandwich.

Charlie Roesch, known as "The Ambassador of Beef," has traveled across the United States for culinary food shows and sporting events. He has also made appearances in five European countries, sharing Buffalo's signature sandwich while demonstrating the art of hand-carving roast beef and showcasing the capabilities of his beloved Alto-Shaam oven.

The story of Beef on Weck reflects a larger American story of immigration, family tradition and the evolution of regional comfort foods that continue to shape the nation's culinary identity.

Long before roast beef became a staple of fast-food chains, sports bars and neighborhood sandwich shops, it began as a traditional Sunday family dinner in England. "Sunday roast," as it was known, often became Monday leftovers and eventually roast beef sandwiches.

The dish evolved in the United States into hearty, affordable sandwiches that reflected the tastes and cultures of immigrant communities across America. Consumers are increasingly embracing authentic regional foods and heritage brands, fueling renewed interest in local culinary traditions that have been passed down for generations.

Today, roast beef remains one of the country's most beloved comfort foods. The Great Depression inspired regional specialties including Philadelphia's cheesesteak, Chicago's Italian beef and New Orleans' po' boy. But Buffalo's legendary Beef on Weck followed a different path.

Food historians believe Beef on Weck originated in the late 1800s along Buffalo's Lake Erie waterfront through the partnership of a tavern owner and a German baker.

Beef on Weck reflects the region's German immigrant roots through its distinctive kummelweck roll - a Kaiser roll topped with pretzel salt and caraway seeds. The sandwich consists of thinly sliced roast beef dipped in au jus, served on the kummelweck roll and finished with a dollop of horseradish.

Long before Buffalo wings were invented in 1964 and became nationally famous during the Buffalo Bills' four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s, Beef on Weck had already established itself as a defining culinary tradition of Western New York.

Beef on Weck has since become one of America's best-known regional sandwich traditions, earning praise from celebrity chefs, travel writers and television personalities including Anthony Bourdain, Guy Fieri, Geoffrey Zakarian, Regis Philbin and Jim Nantz.

Buffalo's influence on American food culture extends farther than many realize. Even the original name of the national restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings was "Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck," paying tribute to the city's iconic signature sandwich.

Charlie the Butcher Preserves a Buffalo Tradition

Locally, one of the names most strongly associated with preserving that tradition is Charlie the Butcher.

For four generations, the Roesch family has helped carry Buffalo's Beef on Weck legacy beyond Western New York.

What began as a neighborhood butcher shop then evolved to a food truck - long before food trucks were in vogue - grew into a restaurant, catering and food manufacturing business that continues to introduce new consumers to Buffalo's signature sandwich experience.

"For generations, families have gathered around roast beef meals and shared stories at the table," said Charlie Roesch, owner of Charlie the Butcher. "We're proud to help preserve Buffalo's Beef on Weck tradition while introducing it to consumers who may be discovering it for the very first time."

Charlie often jokes, "My grandfather would roll over in his grave if he knew I could tenderize a top round overnight that would have taken him weeks in a meat cooler!"

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Buffalo's iconic Beef on Weck stands as a symbol of the regional flavors and immigrant influences that helped shape American cuisine. It represents family traditions, local pride and generations of shared meals.

Charlie the Butcher roast beef can be purchased at 30 Tops Markets from Buffalo to Erie, Pennsylvania to Syracuse, New York.

National Roast Beef Day Celebration

To celebrate National Roast Beef Day, Charlie encourages everyone to gather with family, share a meal and swap stories over roast beef.

Visitors traveling to Buffalo who present an out-of-town driver's license through the Fourth of July weekend are invited to share their story with Charlie and enjoy a complimentary Beef on Weck.

About Charlie the Butcher

Founded in 1914 as Charles E. Roesch & Co., Charlie the Butcher is a fourth-generation, family-owned Buffalo business specializing in roast beef, restaurant operations, catering and deli meat manufacturing.

The company spent more than 80 years serving customers from its butcher shop in Buffalo's historic Broadway Market, building a reputation for quality and craftsmanship that continues today.

Known publicly by its DBA name, Charlie the Butcher, the business is led by third-generation butcher Charlie Roesch, whose grandfather and father were also named Charlie.

The company's recognizable apron-clad brand identity was developed after Charlie took over the family business and has since become a symbol of Buffalo hospitality and tradition.

The company's flagship restaurant, Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen, opened in 1993 and has become a popular destination for both locals and visitors seeking Buffalo's iconic Beef on Weck and other regional favorites.

More than a century after its founding, the company continues to uphold its longstanding commitment to quality.

"You know it's FRESH if it comes from ROESCH."

###

Attachments



Charlie the Butcher Charlie the Butcher

CONTACT: Shannon Munier Charlie the Butcher 716.575.9162 ext. 107...