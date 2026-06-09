Inside Geneva: What Is The Point Of Foreign Aid?
Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.
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“What's the point of mobilising taxpayers' money and sending it to faraway countries to assist vulnerable people? And how do you sell that to your own taxpayers?” says Gilles Carbonnier, former Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
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This content was published on Apr 2, 2025 After the Swiss parliament cut millions from the 2025 foreign aid budget, the Swiss government announced which aid programmes would be axed.Read more: The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreig
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