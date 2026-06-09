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Indian Watchdog Targets Owners Of Ticino Gold Refiner Valcambi

Indian Watchdog Targets Owners Of Ticino Gold Refiner Valcambi


2026-06-09 02:16:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Indian stock exchange regulator has accused Rajesh Exports, owner of Ticino gold refinery Valcambi, of massive accounting irregularities. The gold company is said to have overstated its turnover by around $159 billion (CHF127 billion) over a period of years. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Indian watchdog targets owners of Ticino gold refiner Valcambi This content was published on June 9, 2026 - 10:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Aufsicht nimmt Eigentümer von Tessiner Goldverarbeiter ins Visier Original Read more: Aufsicht nimmt Eigentümer von Tessiner Goldverarbeiter ins V

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In a provisional ruling, the regulator said the company had given an“inflated and misleading picture” of its size and financial condition, according to the documents published on Wednesday. CEO and majority shareholder Rajesh Mehta was barred from trading in the company's shares until further notice. No statement was available from him.

At the centre of the investigation is the Swiss refinery Valcambi, which Rajesh Exports acquired in 2015 for $400 million. According to the regulator, the majority of the group's reported turnover comes from foreign subsidiaries, in particular from the Valcambi business. The authority criticised the fact that important financial information of the Swiss subsidiary and other group companies had not been disclosed.

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