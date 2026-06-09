Indian Watchdog Targets Owners Of Ticino Gold Refiner Valcambi
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In a provisional ruling, the regulator said the company had given an“inflated and misleading picture” of its size and financial condition, according to the documents published on Wednesday. CEO and majority shareholder Rajesh Mehta was barred from trading in the company's shares until further notice. No statement was available from him.
At the centre of the investigation is the Swiss refinery Valcambi, which Rajesh Exports acquired in 2015 for $400 million. According to the regulator, the majority of the group's reported turnover comes from foreign subsidiaries, in particular from the Valcambi business. The authority criticised the fact that important financial information of the Swiss subsidiary and other group companies had not been disclosed.More More Valcambi CEO: 'In an unpredictable world, gold is still a safe haven'
This content was published on May 30, 2026 Incoming Valcambi CEO Simone Knobloch discusses gold's appeal amid global uncertainty, Switzerland as a refining hub, and his company's approach to responsible sourcing and UAE gold.Read more: Valcambi CEO: 'In an unpredictable world, gold is still a safe h
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