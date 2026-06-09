Swiss World Cup Training Camp Infested With Rattlesnakes

The national squad have chosen San Diego to better prepare for their World Cup debut match against Qatar on Saturday. The team is already coping with the humid temperatures in the United States. While adapting to their new environment, they also have to deal with another alarming problem: a“Snake Area” has been marked on the map of their training camp.

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The official account of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) posted a photo of their facility with labels indicating the different sections, showing the goalkeepers' area at the back of the pitch, while the gym was covered by a marquee. There is also a changing room located just behind the gym area.

But the Swiss account left some fans stunned after it described a huge area around the training ground as a“snake zone”. The problem area was marked with dark red stripes and the words:“Beware of snakes”.

According to the San Diego Museum of Natural History, there are four species of venomous rattlesnakes in the region. The post on Instagram went viral.

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Switzerland is not the only national team to be on guard against the presence of snakes in its World Cup retreat. Norway was also asked to beware of dangerous reptiles in their camp at the Grandover Resort & Spa in Greensboro, North Carolina. Erling Haaland and his colleagues were advised not to provoke any of the snakes, which are“very common” in Greensboro.

The city's website states:“Copperhead snakes are found throughout the eastern and southeastern United States and are very common in Greensboro. Do not provoke them, try to pick them up or disturb them in any other way – it is extremely dangerous to do anything other than leave them alone.”

Norwegian midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt reportedly said he was“not happy to hear this news”.

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Adapted from Italian by AI/ts