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Swiss World Cup Training Camp Infested With Rattlesnakes

Swiss World Cup Training Camp Infested With Rattlesnakes


2026-06-09 02:15:44
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A scary retreat for Switzerland as it prepares for the World Cup: the area adjacent to the national football team's training centre at the San Diego Jewish Academy is infested with snakes. The players were warned of their presence near the training ground. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss World Cup training camp infested with rattlesnakes This content was published on June 9, 2026 - 10:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Mondiali: ritiro Svizzera; campo allenamento infestato da serpenti Original Read more: Mondiali: ritiro Svizzera; campo allenamento infestato da ser Português pt Cobras viram preocupação inusitada da Suíça na Copa do Mundo Read more: Cobras viram preocupação inusitada da Suíça na Copa do

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The national squad have chosen San Diego to better prepare for their World Cup debut match against Qatar on Saturday. The team is already coping with the humid temperatures in the United States. While adapting to their new environment, they also have to deal with another alarming problem: a“Snake Area” has been marked on the map of their training camp.

+ Swiss get 'attractive' draw for 2026 football World Cup

The official account of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) posted a photo of their facility with labels indicating the different sections, showing the goalkeepers' area at the back of the pitch, while the gym was covered by a marquee. There is also a changing room located just behind the gym area.

But the Swiss account left some fans stunned after it described a huge area around the training ground as a“snake zone”. The problem area was marked with dark red stripes and the words:“Beware of snakes”.

According to the San Diego Museum of Natural History, there are four species of venomous rattlesnakes in the region. The post on Instagram went viral.

+ Venomous snakes bit more than 40 people in Switzerland last year

Switzerland is not the only national team to be on guard against the presence of snakes in its World Cup retreat. Norway was also asked to beware of dangerous reptiles in their camp at the Grandover Resort & Spa in Greensboro, North Carolina. Erling Haaland and his colleagues were advised not to provoke any of the snakes, which are“very common” in Greensboro.

The city's website states:“Copperhead snakes are found throughout the eastern and southeastern United States and are very common in Greensboro. Do not provoke them, try to pick them up or disturb them in any other way – it is extremely dangerous to do anything other than leave them alone.”

Norwegian midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt reportedly said he was“not happy to hear this news”.

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Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

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