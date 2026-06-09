Gujarat: 4,000 Kgs Of Suspected Duplicate Cow Ghee Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 9 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has suspended the sale of nearly 4,850 kilograms of suspected cow ghee worth more than Rs 31.81 lakh after conducting coordinated inspections at three locations in the city, with laboratory tests now set to determine whether the products comply with food safety standards, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was carried out on Monday by a team comprising the designated officer and two food safety officers from AMC's South Zone in the Indrapuri ward area.

The operation targeted products being sold under the brands“Rhythm Cow Ghee” and“Vachanamrut Cow Ghee”.

During an inspection at a premises in Laxmanbhai Industrial Estate behind Purvadeep Society in the CTM area, officials found that Arvind Trikamchand Nagar was operating as a super stockist for both brands.

Approximately 3,250 kilograms of suspected cow ghee, valued at Rs 21.31 lakh, was found at the site. Food safety officers collected samples of both products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and sent them for laboratory analysis.

The entire stock at the premises was suspended from sale, and the unit was sealed pending further investigation.

According to AMC, preliminary inquiries indicated that both brands are manufactured by Sarthak Food Products at Plot No. 53 on the Ode-Pirana Road in Paldi-Kankaj village of Daskroi taluka.

Details of the case have been forwarded to the relevant state government authorities for further investigation and action.

As the inquiry progressed, AMC officials learned of two additional distributors of the same products operating in Ahmedabad.

Separate teams were dispatched to inspect Veerkrupa Trading in Vatva and Trishala Agency in Dudheshwar.

During those inspections, officials suspended the sale of approximately 1,600 kilograms of suspected ghee stock, valued at Rs 10.49 lakh.

In total, AMC's operation resulted in the suspension of the sale of around 4,850 kilograms of suspected cow ghee from three locations across the city.

The combined value of the stock has been estimated at Rs 31.81 lakh.