UAE: 85% Of Consumers Use AI For Shopping

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A study by Visa, the multinational financial services company, found that 85% of consumers in the United Arab Emirates have already used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to assist with shopping, according to a report published by state news agency WAM, on Tuesday (9). The survey shows that AI is being used to check product ratings and reviews, compare prices, and find gift ideas, among other applications.

The annual Stay Secure study assesses consumers' knowledge and behavior regarding digital commerce and fraud prevention. Among other topics, this year's edition, conducted by Wakefield Research, highlights the impact of artificial intelligence on consumers.

The survey found that the growing use of digital tools reflects consumers' confidence in the benefits of modern technologies. In the study, 93% of respondents said they believe that new technologies, including AI-powered features, make online shopping faster and easier. They also see artificial intelligence as influencing product and brand discovery, with 60% of consumers saying they discover new brands or retailers while shopping online.

Despite this, respondents said they remain cautious about AI carrying out transactions on their behalf. Only 32% said they would trust AI agents to complete payments. However, they do see AI as a tool for fighting fraud: 57% said it helps consumers recognize scams, while 85% believe it will play a key role in fraud protection in the future.

The survey also shows that 69% of consumers in the UAE purchase products directly through social media platforms. Forty-six percent reported experiencing a financial scam in the past 12 months. Among those affected, 38% said the incident occurred on social media more often than on other platforms, such as websites, online marketplaces, or shopping apps.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Beata Zawrzel/Nurphoto via AFP

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