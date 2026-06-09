Brazil-Arab Gallery #62
During the event, Jordan promoted its tourist destinations and presented investment opportunities. Guests were served traditional dishes, including mansaf, made with lamb cooked in a yogurt sauce. Jordanian culture was also showcased through a performance of dabkeh, the country's traditional folk dance.
The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented at the event by its treasurer and Jordan's honorary consul in São Paulo, Mohamad Abdouni Neto (right in the photo, alongside Masadeh and Jordanian ambassador's spouse Suhair Batainehe).
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
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