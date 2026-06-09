Brazil-Arab Gallery #62

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Embassy of Jordan in Brasília held an event on Monday (8) to celebrate the 80anniversary of the Independence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, marked by the Proclamation of Independence on May 25, 1946. According to the embassy, the reception hosted by Jordanian Ambassador Maen Masadeh was attended by Brazilian authorities and members of other diplomatic missions.

During the event, Jordan promoted its tourist destinations and presented investment opportunities. Guests were served traditional dishes, including mansaf, made with lamb cooked in a yogurt sauce. Jordanian culture was also showcased through a performance of dabkeh, the country's traditional folk dance.

The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented at the event by its treasurer and Jordan's honorary consul in São Paulo, Mohamad Abdouni Neto (right in the photo, alongside Masadeh and Jordanian ambassador's spouse Suhair Batainehe).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

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