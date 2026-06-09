403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gem Expands Public Procurement Reach, Boosts Participation Of Msmes And Startups
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jun 9 (KNN) The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has significantly expanded its role in public procurement since its launch in August 2016, facilitating greater participation of businesses and improving transparency in government purchasing processes.
GeM Transforms Public Procurement Through Digitalisation
The digital procurement platform has transformed public procurement from a largely manual process to a technology-driven system, enabling online bidding, contract management and end-to-end procurement through a single interface.
According to official data, the number of registered micro and small enterprises (MSEs) on GeM has increased from 2,396 in 2016-17 to over 11.9 lakh. Procurement from MSEs has risen from Rs 69 crore to more than Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the number of orders has grown to over 2.17 crore.
Women Entrepreneurs, Startups And SC/ST Businesses Gain Ground
Participation by women-led enterprises, startups and SC/ST-owned businesses has also expanded. Women-owned MSEs on the platform have crossed 2.16 lakh, with procurement exceeding Rs 93,327 crore.
Startup registrations have increased to more than 40,000, accounting for procurement worth over Rs 61,400 crore. Registered SC/ST MSEs have risen to over 66,000, with procurement value surpassing Rs 21,800 crore.
GeM has also supported procurement requirements across sectors, including healthcare. The platform has facilitated procurement of over 324 crore vaccine doses, 199 crore syringes, medical kits for Vande Bharat trains and various diagnostic and healthcare equipment.
The platform is increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and digital monitoring tools to enhance procurement efficiency, transparency and accountability.
GeM Strengthens Inclusive Procurement Ecosystem
GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said the platform has helped build a transparent and inclusive procurement ecosystem by expanding access to government markets for MSEs, startups and local manufacturers, while supporting public service delivery.
The platform continues to support government institutions, businesses and entrepreneurs through a digital procurement framework aligned with broader goals of promoting local enterprises and strengthening economic participation.
(KNN Bureau)
GeM Transforms Public Procurement Through Digitalisation
The digital procurement platform has transformed public procurement from a largely manual process to a technology-driven system, enabling online bidding, contract management and end-to-end procurement through a single interface.
According to official data, the number of registered micro and small enterprises (MSEs) on GeM has increased from 2,396 in 2016-17 to over 11.9 lakh. Procurement from MSEs has risen from Rs 69 crore to more than Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the number of orders has grown to over 2.17 crore.
Women Entrepreneurs, Startups And SC/ST Businesses Gain Ground
Participation by women-led enterprises, startups and SC/ST-owned businesses has also expanded. Women-owned MSEs on the platform have crossed 2.16 lakh, with procurement exceeding Rs 93,327 crore.
Startup registrations have increased to more than 40,000, accounting for procurement worth over Rs 61,400 crore. Registered SC/ST MSEs have risen to over 66,000, with procurement value surpassing Rs 21,800 crore.
GeM has also supported procurement requirements across sectors, including healthcare. The platform has facilitated procurement of over 324 crore vaccine doses, 199 crore syringes, medical kits for Vande Bharat trains and various diagnostic and healthcare equipment.
The platform is increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and digital monitoring tools to enhance procurement efficiency, transparency and accountability.
GeM Strengthens Inclusive Procurement Ecosystem
GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said the platform has helped build a transparent and inclusive procurement ecosystem by expanding access to government markets for MSEs, startups and local manufacturers, while supporting public service delivery.
The platform continues to support government institutions, businesses and entrepreneurs through a digital procurement framework aligned with broader goals of promoting local enterprises and strengthening economic participation.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment