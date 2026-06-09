EU Retains India On Approved List For Aquaculture & Animal Product Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)The European Union (EU) has included India in its updated list of countries authorised to continue exporting aquaculture products, eggs, honey, and animal casings to the 27-nation bloc under a revised regulatory framework that takes effect in September 2026, the Commerce Ministry announced on Monday.

The amendment, made to EU Regulation 2021/405, has been driven by growing international concerns over antimicrobial resistance. The revised rules impose additional requirements on countries exporting specified animal-origin products to the EU market, PTI reported.

Why It Matters for India's Fisheries Sector

India's retention on the authorised list ensures that exports of these products to the EU face no disruption after the new rules come into force.

The development is particularly consequential for the fisheries sector, where exports of fish and fishery products to the EU are currently valued at approximately USD 1.59 billion.

Any exclusion from the authorised list would have effectively barred Indian exporters from one of their most significant markets for seafood and aquaculture products.

Diplomatic and Regulatory Groundwork

The Commerce Ministry said the outcome reflects sustained engagement by the Department of Commerce with the European Commission on regulatory compliance and market access issues.

In parallel, the Export Inspection Council (EIC) has strengthened India's official control system through enhanced inspection, testing, and certification mechanisms aligned with EU standards.

The ministry said India's inclusion reaffirms the credibility of its food safety and quality assurance infrastructure in the eyes of one of the world's most stringent regulatory regimes.

(KNN Bureau)

