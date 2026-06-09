India Inc To Offer Salary Hikes Of Up To 10.2% Across Sectors In FY27: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)Corporate India is set to see salary increments ranging from 8.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent across industries in the current financial year, driven primarily by sustained demand for skilled and execution-focused talent, according to a report released by TeamLease Services on Tuesday.

The 'Jobs and Salaries Primer 2026–27' report draws on inputs from 1,268 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities.

TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Balasubramanian A, said, "India's salary landscape in 2026-27 is becoming more differentiated and execution-led. Increment trends are increasingly being shaped by sector-specific growth and specialised skills. At the same time, compensation growth is no longer concentrated only in traditional metro markets, as cited by PTI.

High-Growth Sectors Lead Increment Tables

Industries classified as high-growth - led by Electric Vehicles (EV) and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, and Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals - are expected to register the steepest increments, in the range of 9.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent.

Within these sectors, specific roles command even higher increases. Electrical Engineers are projected to see increments of 11.2 per cent, Quality Control Inspectors at 10.9 per cent, IT Support Executives at 10.3 per cent, and both Quality Assurance Engineers and Site Engineers at 10.2 per cent.

Mid-Tier and Conservative Sectors

Industries in the sustainable growth category - including Automotive, Retail, Insurance, and BPO - are expected to follow with increments between 8.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent.

Select roles within this band, such as Project Engineers at 10.7 per cent and EHS Officers and Relationship Executives at 10.1 per cent, are projected to exceed the sectoral average.

More measured growth is anticipated in Banking, Construction and Real Estate, Telecommunications, and Textiles, where increments are projected between 8.6 per cent and 8.8 per cent. Even within this conservative range, certain roles stand out - Site Engineers at 9.8 per cent, Telecallers at 9.7 per cent, and Financial Reconciliation Analysts at 9.5 per cent.

Across functional areas, the strongest momentum is visible in Sales and Marketing, Engineering, and IT. In the IT segment, Associate Software Engineers are projected to grow at 9.7 per cent, while IT Support Executives continue to see steady demand across multiple sectors.

Cities: South and West Ahead, Some Northern Cities Slip

At the city level, Chennai leads with projected increments of 9.7 per cent, followed by Pune and Hyderabad at 9.6 per cent each, and Ahmedabad at 9.5 per cent.

Emerging industrial cities are also gaining ground, with Visakhapatnam at 9.5 per cent and Nagpur at 9.4 per cent, supported by manufacturing expansion and industrial corridor development.

In contrast, some northern and western cities are seeing a moderation compared to the previous year. Surat is projected at 8.4 per cent, down from 8.9 per cent; Chandigarh at 8.5 per cent, a sharp drop from 9.9 per cent; and Lucknow at 8.7 per cent, down from 9.1 per cent.

"Emerging cities are steadily strengthening their position in the talent economy, supported by industrial expansion, enterprise investments, and evolving business ecosystems," the Senior VP noted.

(KNN Bureau)