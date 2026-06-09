India Surges Ahead As Asia's Art Market Splinters

MENAFN - USA Art News) India Is Outperforming Asia's Art Market as Regional Sales Reprice

Asia's fine art auction market is no longer moving in lockstep. In 2025, India has emerged as the region's clearest bright spot, posting a median hammer price of $10,864 and an 89 percent sell-through rate, the highest across Asia's five major markets. At the same time, the broader continental market has cooled sharply from its 2021 peak, even as the number of works sold has remained remarkably steady.

The contrast points to a repricing rather than a collapse in activity. Asia's auction market generated $2.2 billion in total sales in 2025, down from $5.4 billion in 2021, while annual lot volume has held at roughly 61,000 works sold per year. The average hammer price has also fallen, dropping from $81,000 to $36,000 since 2021. In other words, the market is still active - but the price environment has changed materially.

India's momentum is also visible in the business of auction houses serving the category. Mumbai-based AstaGuru said its revenue grew 138 percent between fiscal years 2023–24 and 2025–26, and it recently held its first collectibles auction at its new London outpost. The expansion underscores how South Asian art is increasingly circulating beyond the region, with collectors and sellers meeting in multiple markets rather than one.

That international reach has already produced headline results. Christie's New York set a record last year with the $13.4 million sale of a work by modernist M.F. Husain, and the auction house is scheduled to hold its first London sale of South Asian modern and contemporary art in seven years on June 11.

Elsewhere in Asia, the picture is less buoyant. China's price index, measured against a 2016 baseline, has fallen 37 percent amid a real estate downturn and wider geopolitical uncertainty. South Korea's secondary market has swung violently, rising 26 percent above 2016 levels in 2021 before dropping 88 percent the following year. Japan has declined more gradually, down 50 percent since 2016, while Southeast Asia remains comparatively quiet, though interest in female artists is beginning to register in the data.

Taken together, the numbers suggest a market that is fragmenting by region and by collector appetite. India is not simply benefiting from a rising tide; it is increasingly setting its own pace.