Templon Gallery Closes Chelsea Gallery: Morning Links For June 9, 2026

MENAFN - USA Art News) Templon Gallery Leaves Chelsea as New York Rents Climb

A familiar pattern in New York's gallery district has claimed another address. Templon Gallery, the Paris-founded dealer established in 1966 by Daniel Templon, has closed its Chelsea space and is now looking for a smaller location elsewhere in Manhattan after a steep rent increase made the current site untenable.

The gallery opened its 6,500-square-foot space in 2022, a sizable commitment in a market where overhead can quickly outpace sales. According to Mathieu Templon, who ran the New York gallery and is the founder's son, the landlord sought a major increase from the gallery's previous monthly rent of $55,000.“It was way too, too much,” he said. He added that the gallery still wants a New York presence, but“not at any cost.”

Templon's departure from Chelsea arrives amid a broader recalibration among international galleries in the city. Pace recently said it would cut about 50 artists and 50 jobs, while London-based Stephen Friedman and Timothy Taylor have also closed their New York outposts. The shift underscores how fragile even established gallery footprints can be when real estate costs rise faster than the market can absorb.

Mathieu Templon said the search is now focused on Tribeca or the Upper East Side, both of which offer different kinds of visibility and client traffic than Chelsea's large-format gallery corridor. For Templon, the move is less a retreat than a downsizing - a sign that New York remains essential, even as the economics of staying there become harder to justify.

Elsewhere in the art world, the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum is facing criticism over plans to replace“massacre” with“incident” in references to the Nanjing Massacre, a change that has drawn sharp objections from Chinese officials. And in the Netherlands, a Dutch court sentenced three men to three years and 11 months in prison each for stealing ancient Romanian gold treasures from the Drents Museum. Together, the stories point to a week in which the art world's pressures have been as much political and financial as they are cultural.