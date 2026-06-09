Sandra Jackson-Dumont Wants Museums To Survive. Things Have To Change

MENAFN - USA Art News) Sandra Jackson-Dumont Says Museums Must Change From Within to Stay Relevant

Sandra Jackson-Dumont has spent her career inside some of the country's most influential museums, and she is blunt about what those institutions now face: adapt their internal culture or risk losing their public purpose. In a wide-ranging conversation, the museum leader argued that relevance depends on more than programming or branding. It requires structural change, from hiring and compensation to the everyday dynamics that shape who feels welcome in the room.

Jackson-Dumont has held leadership roles at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Across those posts, she has pushed for institutions that are more inclusive, transparent, and community-centered. Her view is direct:“Museums sit squarely in the world, not neatly adjacent,” she said.“And the world is calling for us to actually be integrated if we're going to be relevant. Otherwise, we will be obsolete.”

That conviction, she said, comes from an“unshakable belief” in creativity as a force for social progress. But she also stressed that public-facing change cannot be separated from internal reform.“You cannot transform public experience, in my opinion, without transforming the internal culture of an institution,” she said.

The conversation turned to the pressures that continue to shape museum work, especially for women and people of color. Jackson-Dumont recalled being told to smile by a stranger in an elevator when she was in her 20s or early 30s, a small moment that reflected a larger pattern of gendered expectation. She described restraint as an overlooked survival skill in professional spaces where one may be“the only one” or among very few.

She also pointed to pay inequity as a persistent problem. In periods of financial strain, she noted, women are often the first to take pay cuts so institutions can keep staff employed - a pattern that can deepen existing disparities rather than resolve them. For Jackson-Dumont, the issue is not simply individual advancement but the systems that determine who gets supported, promoted, and heard.

Professional development, she argued, should be more concrete than vague encouragement. It requires specific, actionable feedback and a culture that helps people grow rather than merely asking them to endure. The interview also touched on A.I. and the broader technological shifts museums are now confronting, underscoring her larger point: institutions that want to remain meaningful must be willing to examine themselves as closely as they examine the art on their walls.