Investornewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Achieves 43-Kilometer Maritime Target Acquisition Test

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced the successful completion of a 43-kilometer long-range target acquisition test over open water in Port Phillip Bay, Australia, using its Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform. The company said the demonstrated range is comparable to, and in some measurements exceeds, the narrowest width of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the platform's potential applicability in contested maritime environments.

SPARC AI also announced the integration of image recognition capabilities into its drone controller application, enabling operators to classify, track and coordinate targets across multiple drones and manufacturers through a shared operating picture. The company said future development efforts will focus on multi-drone teaming and swarm capabilities designed to coordinate autonomous systems from different manufacturers in GPS-denied environments, with upcoming software updates planned for partners in Dubai, Ukraine and the United States.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

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