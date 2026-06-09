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Uzbek Firm Keen To Build Mineral Processing Plant In Afghanistan

Uzbek Firm Keen To Build Mineral Processing Plant In Afghanistan


2026-06-09 02:08:10
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says an Uzbek company has expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan's chromite and lead mining sector and establishing a standard mineral processing plant in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said Deputy Minister for Policy and Programmes Abdul Rahman Qanit met Bahadur Tashmanov, Deputy Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Akram Qalandarov, head of Timorsna Company and their Afghan partners.

It said the two sides discussed ways to expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of investment in Afghanistan's mineral resources.

It added that the Uzbek deputy ambassador and the head of Timorsna Company described the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors as significant.

Qalandarov expressed interest in investing in chromite and lead mines, as well as establishing a standard facility for processing mineral resources in Afghanistan.

For his part, Qanit welcomed the company's interest in investing and requested that it submit specific proposals regarding the mining projects.

He also assured the delegation of the ministry's cooperation and commitment to providing further facilities and support aimed at attracting and assisting foreign investors.

hz/kk

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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