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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Secretary-General Of GCC
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of the Arab Gulf States (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed prospects for strengthening the progress and achievements of the GCC, in addition to the latest developments and updates in the region.Minister of Foreign Affairs GCC Qatar
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