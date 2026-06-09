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HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From Amir Of Kuwait


2026-06-09 02:04:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During the call, they reviewed the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples and enhances security and stability in the region also discussed developments in regional and international affairs of mutual interest.

QATAR Kuwait Region

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Gulf Times

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