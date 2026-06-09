HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From Amir Of Kuwait

During the call, they reviewed the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples and enhances security and stability in the region also discussed developments in regional and international affairs of mutual interest.

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