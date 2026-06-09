RMI All Minerals Standard Achieves Full LME Recognition For The World's Largest Industrial Metal Exchange

MENAFN - 3BL) ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2026 – The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), an initiative of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), today announced its Global Responsible Sourcing Due Diligence Standard for Mineral Supply Chains – All Minerals (All Minerals Standard) has achieved full recognition under the London Metal Exchange (LME) Responsible Sourcing Framework, fully meeting LME Track A requirements for both the standard and its implementation.

The LME is the world's largest industrial metal exchange. The majority of all non-ferrous metals futures business is transacted on the LME platform. Last year, 191 million lots were traded, equating to $21 trillion and 4 billion tonnes notional, with a market open interest high of 2.1 million lots.

This full recognition by LME marks an important milestone for the RMI, with all RMI standards now independently assessed as fully OECD-aligned and achieving regulatory recognition under the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation or market recognition by the LME. The RMI's recognized standards support due diligence and market access for producers, traders, and end users across 10 LME-traded non-ferrous and EV metals, including tin, nickel, and cobalt. A majority of LME Track A deliverable tin and cobalt producers currently use RMI assessments to meet LME responsible sourcing disclosure requirements.

This LME full recognition of the RMI's All Minerals Standard builds on existing regulatory recognition of the RMI's standards. The RMI's Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) Tin and Tantalum Standard, RMAP Tungsten Standard, and RMAP Gold Standard are recognized as equivalent under the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/821), reflecting regulatory recognition of their alignment with OECD due diligence requirements for 3TG minerals. In parallel, the London Metal Exchange's Track A full recognition of the RMI's Tin and Tantalum Standard and the All Minerals Standard confirms market acceptance of the RMI's due diligence framework within the LME responsible sourcing system. Together, these recognitions reflect the RMI's role in providing a coherent, OECD‐aligned due diligence framework that responds to both regulatory requirements and market‐based responsible sourcing expectations across all minerals.

“LME full recognition of the RMI's All Minerals Standard gives companies throughout the value chain an important, OECD-aligned tool for due diligence across mineral supply chains, including battery materials such as nickel, cobalt, lithium, and natural graphite,” said Jennifer Peyser, Executive Director of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).“With all RMI standards now fully aligned with OECD Guidance, our portfolio offers unique value through its comprehensive minerals coverage to inform company due diligence and support compliance with minerals due diligence regulations.”

“The LME welcomes continued collaboration with the RMI, following the All Minerals Standard and associated assessments reaching full approval as an option for meeting LME Responsible Sourcing requirements," said Mingyou Yang, Sustainability Manager, London Metal Exchange (LME). "This provides LME Brands with a fully approved Track A compliance pathway applicable to battery and critical minerals producers, including multi-metal facilities.”

The RMI will continue working with regulators, exchanges, and stakeholders across minerals supply chains to ensure its standards remain responsive to evolving expectations and support credible implementation of responsible sourcing practices globally. While the EU Battery Regulation does not currently include a mechanism for formal recognition of due diligence standards, the RMI is closely monitoring developments related to recognition processes and intends to engage as such mechanisms emerge.

Learn more about the RMI's Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) on the RMI website and contact [email protected] for more information on the RMAP.

View the LME's Sustainability Spotlight – March 2026 here to view the LME's statements on the RMI's full recognition.

About the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI)

The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), an initiative of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), is a multi-industry initiative with more than 500 member companies. Its members contribute to the development and international uptake of a range of tools and resources focused on minerals supply chain due diligence, including independent third-party assessments for smelters, Minerals Reporting Templates, supply chain risk assessment tools, and guidance documents on responsible sourcing of all minerals/metals. The RMI's standards are grounded in the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas. Together, the RMI's standards provide a structured framework that supports companies in identifying, assessing, and responding to supply chain risks in line with internationally recognized due diligence expectations. RMI members also have access to specialized due diligence tools, including country of origin data and the RMI Facility Database. The RMI runs regular workshops on responsible sourcing issues and contributes to policy development with civil society organizations and governments. For more information, visit ResponsibleMineralsInitiative.



About the London Metal Exchange

The London Metal Exchange is the world centre for the trading of industrial metals – the majority of all non-ferrous metal futures business is transacted on the LME platform. Last year, 191 million lots were traded, equating to $21 trillion and 4 billion tonnes notional, with a market open interest high of 2.1 million lots. The metals community uses the LME, an HKEX Group company, as a venue to transfer or take on price risk, as a physical market of last resort and as the provider of transparent global reference prices.

Media Contact

Jarrett Bens, Senior Director of Communications

Responsible Business Alliance

Phone: +1 571.858.5721

[email protected]