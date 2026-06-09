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Beyond Compliance: Building A Strong Safety Culture
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this bonus episode, host Keith Knoke from Antea Group USA is joined by Alizabeth Smith to explore one of the most overlooked aspects of risk management: organisational culture. Together they discuss practical examples of how organisations can strengthen safety culture, improve employee engagement, and create systems that reinforce risk awareness across global operations. Listen now
Alizabeth Smith:
Alizabeth Smith:
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00:00:00 – Introduction to cultural risk management
00:00:33 – Case study: when strong systems still failed
00:01:25 – Identifying cultural breakdowns and lack of trust
00:02:46 – Communication silos in large organisations
00:03:55 – Building a global risk register and consistent controls
00:05:00 – Why onboarding and training often fall short
00:06:09 – Wearables, micro-training, and new approaches to engagement
00:07:27 – Executive incentives and unintended reporting behaviours
00:09:39 – Leading indicators versus lagging indicators
00:11:44 – Case study: transforming culture in a global manufacturing company
00:15:04 – Developing future EHS leadership internally
00:15:51 – Closing reflections
Alizabeth Smith:
“The risk they hadn't controlled, the risk they hadn't looked at, was cultural.”
Alizabeth Smith:
“If you don't deal with communication and consistency, people start believing the program will change in six months anyway.”
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