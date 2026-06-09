Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beyond Compliance: Building A Strong Safety Culture

Beyond Compliance: Building A Strong Safety Culture


2026-06-09 02:02:33
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this bonus episode, host Keith Knoke from Antea Group USA is joined by Alizabeth Smith to explore one of the most overlooked aspects of risk management: organisational culture. Together they discuss practical examples of how organisations can strengthen safety culture, improve employee engagement, and create systems that reinforce risk awareness across global operations.

Listen now
    Apple Podcasts Spotify YouTube
Time Stamps
    00:00:00 – Introduction to cultural risk management 00:00:33 – Case study: when strong systems still failed 00:01:25 – Identifying cultural breakdowns and lack of trust 00:02:46 – Communication silos in large organisations 00:03:55 – Building a global risk register and consistent controls 00:05:00 – Why onboarding and training often fall short 00:06:09 – Wearables, micro-training, and new approaches to engagement 00:07:27 – Executive incentives and unintended reporting behaviours 00:09:39 – Leading indicators versus lagging indicators 00:11:44 – Case study: transforming culture in a global manufacturing company 00:15:04 – Developing future EHS leadership internally 00:15:51 – Closing reflections
Guest Quotes

Alizabeth Smith:
“The risk they hadn't controlled, the risk they hadn't looked at, was cultural.”

Alizabeth Smith:
“If you don't deal with communication and consistency, people start believing the program will change in six months anyway.”

All Podcast Episodes

MENAFN09062026007202015466ID1111234575



3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search