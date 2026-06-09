Sands And Marina Bay Sands Commit More Than $1.5 Million To New Hospitality Education Programs In Singapore

MENAFN - 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on May 8, 2026

On April 21, Sands and Marina Bay Sands reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing the next generation of hospitality professionals at the Sands Future Talent ceremony to commemorate a commitment of more than $1.5 million to help build a future‐ready and inclusive workforce for Singapore.

Funding will support the second phase of the Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program for students at seven Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), as well as an industry-first partnership between Marina Bay Sands and the TomoWork Talent Uplift Program to enable scholarships for undergraduates with disabilities or tailored assistance needs.

Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program

Running from 2026 to 2029, the expanded and evolved Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program will benefit more than 160 Singaporean students who are pursuing hospitality and tourism courses. The IHLs include the Institute of Technical Education, a new member, and existing members Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Singapore Institute of Technology.

Marina Bay Sands is complementing the program with participation in the Singapore Industry Scholarship (SgIS) by the Ministry of Education, facilitated by the Singapore Tourism Board. Through this effort, the resort will support scholarships for 10 undergraduates over the next three years.

“From day one, we understood that building a world‐class integrated resort also meant developing quality hospitality talent for Singapore,” Paul Town, chief operating officer of Marina Bay Sands, said.“Over the past 16 years, we're proud to have helped so many Team Members grow their careers with us and contribute meaningfully to the industry.

“By co‐creating value with educators and industry partners, we and our parent company Sands are strengthening talent pipelines and supporting Singapore's vision to hone a skills‐first society. As we prepare for our next phase of growth, we remain focused on investing in our people – the single greatest contributor to exceptional service.”

During the ceremony, Marina Bay Sands presented certificates to the third and final group of recipients from the first iteration of the Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program, which was launched in 2022. These scholars are part of more than 100 Singaporean students from six IHLs who have received both financial support and meaningful industry exposure through a series of networking and engagement opportunities at the integrated resort.

“Learning about the vibrant tourism landscapes in Singapore and overseas has given me invaluable insights into how guest experiences are crafted,” Sharifah 'Aishah Binti Syed Ali Alhinduan, a Sands Hospitality Scholar who is in year three of pursuing a diploma in Tourism Management with Technology at Republic Polytechnic's School of Hospitality, said.“Being a Sands Hospitality Scholar has strengthened my confidence in this path, and I look forward to contributing and growing in this dynamic industry.”

TomoWork Talent Uplift Program

The ceremony also highlighted Marina Bay Sands' new partnership with the TomoWork Talent Uplift Program, a first-of-its kind initiative for the hospitality industry. The integrated resort's nearly $60,000 donation to the program will enable 15 scholarship recipients to pursue their studies and explore inclusive career opportunities with Marina Bay Sands.

The partnership advances TomoWork's mission to support its clients in the areas of employability, workplace readiness and confidence to succeed in their chosen careers.

“We are delighted to partner with Marina Bay Sands in advancing meaningful and gainful employment opportunities for tertiary students requiring tailored assistance,” Jenny Yang, CEO of TomoWork, said.“This collaboration enables us to further our mission of expanding

opportunities for our program participants alongside an organization that demonstrates strong leadership and generosity in developing future hospitality talent.”

This collaboration underscores Marina Bay Sands' broader efforts to promote inclusive career opportunities and its vision of cultivating a diverse and resilient workforce equipped to thrive in a changing world. To date, Marina Bay Sands has employed 93 people with disabilities in customer-facing roles in the areas of attractions, food and beverage, and front office operations.

To learn more about Sands' investments in hospitality education, read the company's latest ESG report: