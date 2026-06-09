Veregy Acquires JDC Energy Services, Expanding Its Footprint Across The Northeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition strengthens Veregy's national reach and deepens its energy efficiency capabilities in one of the country's most dynamic markets.

Phoenix, Arizona, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veregy, LLC (veregy), an Energy Services Company (ESCO) focused on accelerating the energy transition in the United States, today announced the acquisition of JDC Energy Services, LLC formerly an affiliate of DCO Energy, LLC. JDC Energy Services, now A Veregy Company, is a leading ESCO providing energy-efficiency engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

The acquisition strengthens Veregy's national growth strategy and establishes a larger presence across the Northeast, where demand for energy efficiency, infrastructure modernization, and performance contracting continues to grow.

JDC Energy Services brings decades of experience helping public- and private-sector clients develop self-funded energy projects, backed by demand-side, supply-side, and construction management expertise. With offices in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, and Melville, New York, JDC has developed a strong regional presence serving municipalities, schools, healthcare organizations, and commercial clients throughout New Jersey, New York, and neighboring states.

Veregy CEO, Wes Walker, said,“The partnership reflects Veregy's long-term strategy to grow thoughtfully in the region while staying focused on client outcomes.” He noted that JDC has earned a strong reputation for delivering measurable results and said,“The combination gives Veregy the experienced team, trusted relationships, and operational depth needed to expand our impact across the Northeast.”

The partnership brings together complementary strengths at a time when the Northeast remains one of the country's most active markets for sustainability and energy efficiency investment. Valerie Moran, Executive Vice President of JDC Energy Services, said“Joining Veregy creates new opportunities for the JDC team and the clients it has supported for years”, adding that“Veregy's national platform, financial strength, and broad service offerings will help the combined organization pursue more complex projects while maintaining the high-touch service JDC clients expect.”

With the acquisition complete, Veregy expands its ability to deliver turnkey solutions across the region, including energy efficiency upgrades, HVAC and lighting modernization, cogeneration, renewable energy, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, and guaranteed energy savings performance contracts.

The combination of Veregy's national resources and JDC's on-the-ground experience is expected to create immediate value for clients seeking integrated energy and infrastructure solutions. By pairing regional execution capabilities with a broader platform, the combined organization is positioned to help more clients reduce operating costs, modernize facilities, and advance long-term sustainability goals.

About Veregy

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited Energy Services Company (ESCO) focused on accelerating and simplifying the energy transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services to reduce our clients' energy and operating costs through energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, EV fleet infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability.

CONTACT: Vincent Esparza, VP of Marketing and Communications Veregy, LLC () 6024528746...