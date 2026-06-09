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Beer Institute Releases April 2026 Taxable Removals Estimate Report


2026-06-09 02:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for April 2026:

April 2026 estimate of 12,025,000 barrels, for a decrease of.4% compared to April 2025 removals of 12,075,972.

Taxable Removals Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2025 2026 Percent Change Volume Change
January 10,606,649 9,600,000 -9.5% -1,006,649
February 10,180,006 10,200,000 0.2% 19,994
March 12,395,293 12,700,000 2.5% 304,707
April 12,075,972 12,025,000 -0.4% -50,972
YTD 45,257,920 44,525,000 -1.6% -732,920

The May 2026 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2026.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Stacy Skelly Beer Institute 2027372337...

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