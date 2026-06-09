Nagaland Gears Up For Census 2027 6,100 Enumerators, Supervisors Appointed

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, June 9 (IANS) The Census authority in Nagaland has appointed around 6,100 enumerators and supervisors to conduct Census 2027, aiming to ensure complete, accurate and inclusive household coverage across the mountainous state, officials said on Tuesday.

Director of Census Operations, Nagaland, Keneilhoutuolie Miachieo, said that the House Listing Operation (HLO), the first phase of Census 2027, will be conducted across the state from July 1 to July 30, 2026. Self-enumeration through the Census portal will be available from June 16 to June 30, enabling citizens to submit their details online before the field exercise begins.

He said that the Directorate of Census Operations, Nagaland, has launched an extensive awareness campaign ahead of Census 2027 to ensure complete, accurate and inclusive household coverage across the state. Miachieo shared these details during a meeting of the Inter Media Publicity Co-ordination Committee (IMPCC) held in Kohima on Tuesday.

As part of the first phase of the census, a statewide publicity campaign across print, radio, television, social media, and broadcasts in local dialects has been planned to promote public participation and awareness of the exercise.

Emphasising the significance of the census, the official stated that accurate census data is vital for effective governance, policy formulation and development planning. He urged citizens to cooperate with census personnel and provide correct information to facilitate comprehensive and reliable enumeration across the state.

Miachieo said that the IMPCC would constitute a team to undertake a month-long strategic awareness campaign to ensure that census-related messages reach targeted groups. The committee would also work to counter misinformation, address communication challenges and enhance public awareness through coordinated outreach activities and social media campaigns by various departments.

Meanwhile, the State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC), chaired by Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha, had earlier reviewed the state's preparedness for Census 2027 at a meeting held at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima.

As part of the awareness drive, messages from the Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Home Commissioner are proposed to be broadcast through All India Radio to encourage people to actively participate in the census exercise.

Training programmes for master trainers, field trainers, Principal Census Officers, District Census Officers, Charge Officers, Supervisors and Enumerators have either been completed or are currently underway to ensure smooth implementation of the exercise. So far, 130 field trainers have been trained, while training for 1,010 Supervisors and 5,124 Enumerators is scheduled to be conducted between June 8 and June 25.