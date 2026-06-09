India, Israel Are Ancient Civilisations On Path Of National Revival: Ambassador Reuven Azar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Israeli Ambassador to India, during the Israel National Day celebration in New Delhi, said that India and Israel are both ancient civilisations on a path of national revival. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in the celebrations.

“We share much more: We are both ancient civilisations on a path of national revival. We both struggle against radicalism and terrorism. We are vibrant democracies with a culture of tolerance and acceptance of the other, and we steadily strive for inclusive, sustainable development of our societies,” Ambassador of Israel Reuven Azar stated.

“Almost three years since the atrocious attack on October 7, 2023, Israel is facing a defining moment in history. As we celebrate our independence, Israel is being tested again by the forces which wish to destroy us,” he noted.

He highlighted that Israel's GDP has just passed the 700 billion-dollar mark, ranking 13th in the world in terms of GDP per capita.“A technological powerhouse that exports innovation to all corners of the earth, with growth of more than 3 per cent a year despite the war,” he said.

“This miracle wouldn't happen without the amazing resilience of Israelis, and without the support we are getting from friends like yourselves (India),” the ambassador added.

He said vitality and entrepreneurship are common virtues Israel shares with India,“the fastest growing economy in the world.”

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, extending greetings to the government and people of Israel, said:“Since its establishment in 1948, the world has witnessed the extraordinary resilience, determination and innovation that Israel has demonstrated while contributing significantly to the development of mankind.”

He added that Israel's achievements in agriculture, water management, health care, research and entrepreneurship have gained global recognition and benefited civilisations worldwide.“These accomplishments reflect the strength of its democratic institutions and its commitment to national development. These values resonate strongly with India's own aspirations and form the foundations of a strong and enduring partnership,” Singh noted.

“Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India–Israel special strategic partnership and advancing our shared vision of peace, innovation, prosperity and the well-being of our people,” MoS Singh wrote on X.