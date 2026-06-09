Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Records 23.76 Pc Revenue Growth In Five Years

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 9 (IANS) Scripting a remarkable growth story, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), the UNESCO World Heritage mountain railway operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has registered a 23.76 per cent increase in revenue over the past five years, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the iconic hill railway earned revenue of Rs 319.64 lakh in May 2022, which rose to Rs 395.60 lakh in May 2026, reflecting the growing popularity of the heritage railway among tourists and railway enthusiasts.

He said the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) created history by recording its highest-ever single-month revenue of Rs 395.60 lakh in May this year, since its inception. The DHR surpassed the previous record of Rs 358.60 lakh achieved in May 2025.

The achievement reflects the increasing popularity of the heritage railway among tourists and enthusiasts from across the country and abroad. Sharma said the record-breaking revenue was driven by strong passenger patronage during the peak tourist season, particularly on the heritage joy rides and regular passenger services operating through the scenic Darjeeling hills.

The growing demand highlights the enduring attraction of the world-famous narrow-gauge railway and the success of NFR's efforts to enhance passenger amenities and promote heritage tourism.

Revenue earned during May stood at Rs 319.64 lakh in 2022, Rs 358.18 lakh in 2023, Rs 288.58 lakh in 2024, Rs 358.60 lakh in 2025 and a record Rs 395.60 lakh in 2026.

Sharma said that, with passenger demand remaining exceptionally high, DHR is expected to maintain this momentum this month. Based on present booking trends and traffic patterns, revenue for June 2026 is projected to cross Rs 370.00 lakh, which would make it one of the highest revenue-earning June months in the railway's history.

He said the historic achievement underscores the growing appeal of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway as one of India's most celebrated heritage attractions. NFR remains committed to preserving the unique legacy of this UNESCO World Heritage railway while continuously improving service quality, safety standards and visitor experience.

Sharma noted that the strong revenue performance also reflects the important role of DHR in promoting tourism and contributing to the economic development of the Darjeeling region.