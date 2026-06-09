Sonal Mansingh Hails PM Modi As 'Karma Yogi' Ahead Of His Milestone

Renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his historic milestone of becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India, describing him as a "Karma Yogi" whose dedication and energy have transformed the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Mansingh said conventional words such as "congratulations", "felicitations", and "record-breaking" were insufficient to describe the Prime Minister's achievement as he prepares to complete 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10.

'Awe-Inspiring' Work Ethic

"Awe-inspiring, amazing, record-breaking, there are all these words, but none of them does justice to what our great Prime Minister Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi has achieved in 4,399 days," she said.

Highlighting PM Modi's work ethic, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh said that if every day is devoted to the welfare of society and national progress, the impact of such efforts extends far beyond a decade. "As you see, history goes for millennia. This time span may look short. It's not short at all. Because if every day, minimum 18 hours are employed in the welfare of the society and progress of the nation, then I think we can count on absolutely not a decade, not two decades, but at least 50 years or 100 years, the kind of work, the kind of progress that has been recorded," she added.

'I Call Him Karma Yogi'

Drawing from Indian philosophical traditions, Mansingh said she would describe the Prime Minister as "Pandit Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi" in the true sense of one who embodies and spreads love and service. She also referred to the teachings of the Patanjali Yoga Sutra, saying PM Modi exemplifies the spirit of selfless action. "I call him Karma Yogi. Work every single day, not useless work, but work that elevates not only himself but millions. He works day and night for each and every Indian," she said.

A Leader Beyond Comparison

Reflecting on her lifetime experiences, she noted that she had witnessed the leadership of several Prime Ministers, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Manmohan Singh, to PM Modi, but said comparisons between leaders were not meaningful because each had different goals and values. "One should not compare because everyone's thought process, mindset, goals and values are different. The major difference for me is how much energy are you willing to put into uplifting an entire civilisation and nation," she said.

Steadfast Amidst Criticism

She further credited PM Modi's repeated electoral victories to the trust and support of Indian voters. "Our voters are very intelligent. They see, they think, they experience, and when the time comes, they cast their vote. If Modi ji has been able to garner popular support, affection and respect, there is a great reason for that," she said.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the milestone, she described him as a leader who has remained steadfast despite criticism. "I congratulate, therefore, the Prime Minister for standing like a Himalaya. Let people say, there are a few, you know, they are always like that. Even on the moon, we say there is a black mark. So there are people and people who will always find fault. Doesn't care. He has never gone zigzag. He is just walking his path. He is walking the talk. Every day, every minute," the legendary dancer added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to create history by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India.

On June 10, PM Modi completes 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days after the first general election. (ANI)

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