Patron Problem: Kim Jong Un Played Russia, Rattled China And Won

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Xi Jinping has, over the years, drastically cut short his foreign travels. More like Chairman Mao, he prefers to host world leaders in Beijing.

His foreign visits that averaged about 14 trips a year during 2013–19 fell to one during the pandemic year 2020, to zero for 2021, and were partially revived to five or six trips a year during 2022-2025.

This makes what happened earlier this week worth our attention Jinping's first foreign visit of 2026 - a year in which he has already hosted about a dozen world leaders including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin - was not to Moscow or Washington.

The trip was to an erstwhile pariah: the heavily sanctioned and diplomatically isolated hermit kingdom of Kim Jong Un. That choice is a story and an alarm bell, and it has a name: the patron problem.

For decades, the China-North Korea relationship ran on a single, brutal logic: Pyongyang needed Beijing more than Beijing needed Pyongyang. Till recently, China accounted for over 95% of North Korea's foreign trade. China supplied food, fuel, electronics, machinery, vehicles and textiles. This dependency was Beijing's ultimate leverage - a leash elegantly disguised as fraternal socialism.

But Kim has spent the last four years systematically cutting that leash. The pivot began after Russia's war with Ukraine created needs for ammunition, artillery shells and manpower. By late 2024, 11,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to fight alongside Russian forces. In exchange, Pyongyang extracted a windfall that China could never imagine: it earned between $7.7 and $14.4 billion from its provision of equipment and manpower to Russia. This was way more than its total foreign trade of $3.2 billion for 2025.

North Korea was rewarded by President Putin paying a two-day visit to Pyongyang in June 2024, his first visit since July 2000 when he was hosted by Kim Jong Un's father Kim Jong Il. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un had met Putin in April 2019 (Vladivostok) and September 2023 (Vostochny Cosmodrome). Then two had met in Beijing during China's Victory Day celebrations of September 2025.