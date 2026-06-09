US 'Must' Respond: Trump Confirms Iran Shot Down Army's Apache Helicopter Over Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that Iranians shot down the US Army's Apache helicopter while it was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also said that the US“must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump wrote on TRUTH post on Tuesday.