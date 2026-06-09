Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US 'Must' Respond: Trump Confirms Iran Shot Down Army's Apache Helicopter Over Strait Of Hormuz

US 'Must' Respond: Trump Confirms Iran Shot Down Army's Apache Helicopter Over Strait Of Hormuz


2026-06-09 01:31:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that Iranians shot down the US Army's Apache helicopter while it was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also said that the US“must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump wrote on TRUTH post on Tuesday.

MENAFN09062026007365015876ID1111234396



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search