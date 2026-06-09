'Political Vendetta': Derek O'brien Slams CID Visit To Mamata's Home

TMC Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday questioned the timing of the West Bengal CID team's arrival at party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence, calling it "political vendetta shamelessly timed!"

In a post on X, the TMC leader asserted that the CID "forcefully" attempted to enter the All India Trinamool Congress headquarters along with Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, while the former CM was in New Delhi for some appointments. He added that the Central Reserve Police Force was also engaged at the main entrance. He further launched a veiled attack against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of attempting to "loot files of a political rival."

"Political vendetta shamelessly timed! EXACTLY AT THE SAME TIME as @AITCofficial Chairperson @MamataOfficial was having a meeting today in Delhi with Mrs Sonia Gandhi, CID was forcefully trying to enter the AITC party HQ adjoining residence in Kolkata. First loot vote, now loot files of a political rival. Democracy? Main entrance overloaded with CRPF," he wrote.

Political vendetta shamelessly timed! EXACTLY AT THE SAME TIME as @AITCofficial Chairperson @MamataOfficial was having a meeting today in Delhi with Mrs Sonia Gandhi, CID was forcefully trying to enter the AITC party HQ adjoining residence in Kolkata. First loot vote, now loot... - Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 9, 2026

BJP Calls Mamata's Residence 'House of Thieves'

On the other hand, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh called Mamata Banerjee's residence, "house of thieves", adding that the TMC is "finished."

Speaking with ANI, the BJP MLA argued that a change was observed in the former CM after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee joined the party. "CID has gone to the house of the thieves' Didi... TMC is finished... Ever since Didi brought her nephew in 2016, she has changed," he said.

Background of the CID Probe

The remarks come after a team from the West Bengal CID on Tuesday reached the residence of Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee, who yesterday attended the INDIA bloc meeting, is in the national capital.

The CID team last week also visited the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged signature forgery case.

The state CID has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators. (ANI)

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