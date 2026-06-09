SEGG Media Launches Sports Predict Ahead Of Schedule, Activating First Users In Time For NBA Finals And 2026 FIFA World Cup Kickoff



Predict is launching ahead of schedule for the first 10,000 eligible waitlist users, marking the first commercial deployment of SEGG Media's prediction market strategy

The launch comes as the NBA Finals reach Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, one day before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. SEGG Media is entering one of the biggest live sports windows of the year with capped first access, a major sports calendar, and a platform built for real-time fan participation.



FORT WORTH, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or“the Company”) today announced that Predict, its real-time sports prediction market platform, will go live tomorrow for the first 10,000 eligible waitlist users as the NBA Finals and 2026 FIFA World Cup create one of the most concentrated global sports windows of the year.

Unlike many emerging prediction market platforms that rely heavily on paid customer acquisition, Predict launches with access to SEGG Media's owned audience ecosystem, including and Veloce Media Group's network of more than 500 million monthly views across motorsport, gaming, esports, and creator-led content, giving SEGG Media an owned audience engine to drive awareness, user acquisition, and repeat engagement as Predict scales.

The first 10,000-user launch represents the initial phase of a broader rollout strategy designed to support rapid expansion. The accelerated launch follows successful beta testing and places Predict in market as sports attention surges across back-to-back major events. With the NBA Finals underway between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening one day later, SEGG Media is opening access at a moment defined by live outcomes, global conversation, and real-time fan engagement. The launch comes as prediction markets continue to gain mainstream adoption globally, creating a rapidly expanding category at the intersection of sports, media, and financial technology.

The launch of Predict represents the first commercial deployment of SEGG Media's prediction market strategy and provides the foundation for future revenue generation through user participation, sponsorship opportunities, premium experiences, and expanded market offerings.

“Launching Predict ahead of schedule demonstrates our ability to execute,” said Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media. Predict was built for exactly this environment: major live events, global attention, and outcomes changing in real time. We are launching ahead of schedule for the first 10,000 eligible waitlist users, and we believe this marks the beginning of a significant new growth opportunity within the ecosystem.”

Predict is positioned at the intersection of sports media, prediction markets, and fan engagement at a time when event-based markets and interactive sports experiences are attracting increasing global attention. For SEGG Media, Predict represents the first phase of a broader strategy to deepen fan engagement and create new digital revenue opportunities across its sports ecosystem.

Access in this launch wave is capped at the first 10,000 eligible waitlist users. New signups will enter the queue for upcoming access windows as Predict expands around the NBA Finals, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and future live sports moments.

Bircham added,“Launching during the NBA Finals and FIFA World Cup allows us to introduce Predict during one of the largest periods of sports engagement globally, creating a unique opportunity to accelerate awareness, user acquisition, and platform adoption.”

The launch of Predict marks the first major product deployment following SEGG Media's transformation into a global sports, entertainment, and gaming company. Management expects the platform to play an increasingly important role in expanding fan engagement, driving audience monetization, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Predict will operate within applicable regulatory frameworks and will only be available in jurisdictions where access to such markets is permitted.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG,LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

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