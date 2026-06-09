Treeline Inc. Expert Sales Headhunters Powers Lumi Highway To 500 Mission With Appointment Of New Head Of Sales

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Treeline Inc the nation's premier sales recruitment firm, is proud to announce the successful placement of Adam Olson as the new Head of Sales for Lumi, a pioneer in sustainable beverage solutions. This strategic hire marks a pivotal milestone in Lumi's ambitious "Highway to 500" initiative, a mission to eliminate 500 million plastic cups from the global waste stream by 2028.

As experienced sales headhunters, Treeline helped Lumi identify a sales leader with the enterprise selling expertise, market understanding, and mission alignment needed to support rapid growth in sustainable beverage packaging. The placement reflects Treeline's strength in Simplifying Sales Recruiting for employers that need speed, precision, and confidence when hiring critical revenue leadership.

The Strategic Challenge: Scaling Sustainability

Lumi's search was led by Co-Founder and CSO Paul Kradin. They required a sales leader capable of managing and implementing an enterprise-level GTM Strategy. The role demanded a unique blend of strategic vision, complex sales experience, and the right cultural fit to secure high-volume contracts across airports, stadiums, and global foodservice providers.

This search also required a recruiting partner with deep knowledge across multiple sales recruiting industries, including sustainability, foodservice, venue operations, packaging, and enterprise B2B sales. Lumi needed more than a general recruiting process. It needed a focused search strategy built around business impact, revenue growth, and long-term mission alignment.

The Treeline Solution: Data-Driven Speed and Precision

Leveraging its proprietary Talent Tracking System (TTS), Treeline accelerated the search, delivering a curated finalist pool within just one week. Through its Contingency Sales Recruiting model, Treeline gave Lumi access to highly qualified sales leadership candidates while maintaining a results-focused, performance-driven search process.

The process featured deep collaboration between Treeline and the Lumi executive board to ensure total alignment on the candidate's technical expertise, sales leadership background, and mission fit. Treeline's approach combined targeted outreach, market mapping, candidate qualification, and executive-level advisory support to ensure Lumi could move quickly without compromising quality.

A Performance-Driven Partnership

The engagement went beyond traditional recruiting, with Treeline's leadership advising and collaborating with Lumi to ensure a successful hire and candidate experience. As a contingency sales recruitment partner trusted by growth-focused employers, Treeline helped manage the process with urgency, transparency, and discipline from kickoff through final selection.

"Everything we did was built on top of their team's effort. They found so many great candidates that our leadership team felt empowered to make a decisive, confident hire." said Paul Kradin, Co-Founder of Lumi.

The Impact

Adam Olson joins Lumi with extensive experience in navigating complex multi-million dollar contracts and leading cross-functional teams in the sustainable packaging space. His appointment ensures Lumi is positioned to scale its 2026 targets and advance the company's "Highway to 500" mission with stronger commercial leadership.

The successful placement also demonstrates the value of specialized contingent sales recruiting for employers that need to move quickly in competitive markets. By combining technology, recruiter expertise, and a clear understanding of sales leadership requirements, Treeline helped Lumi secure a leader prepared to support major growth across strategic accounts and high-volume venues.

About Treeline Inc.

Treeline is a specialized recruitment firm dedicated to helping companies build world-class sales organizations. With a focus on speed, quality, and transparency, Treeline utilizes cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to connect high-growth companies with top-tier sales talent. Treeline supports employers across a wide range of sales recruiting industries, offering flexible recruiting models, including Contingency Sales Recruiting, executive sales search, and strategic sales hiring support.

About Lumi

Lumi is a sustainability-focused organization dedicated to replacing single-use plastic with their LumiCup, an infinitely recyclable aluminum. Through its "Highway to 500" strategy, the company provides premium, custom-branded alternatives for high-volume venues, helping brands meet environmental goals without compromising the consumer experience.