Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Roblox Corporation (RBLX)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Roblox would see a significant slowdown in its growth rates as enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-platform communication, resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Roblox's securities at artificially inflated prices.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Roblox should contact the Firm prior to the August 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
Please visit our website at for more information about the firm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment