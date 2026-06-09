Punjab DGP Opens Intelligence Facilities Of Anti-Narcotics Task Force

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 9 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the technical and intelligence facilities, including the state-of-the-art Special Intelligence and Technical Unit (SITU) at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station in Mohali, officials said.

The DGP also inaugurated the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) room, interrogation room and the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police at the ANTF police station.

The ANTF police station building, inaugurated by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in August 2024, has now been developed into a modern investigation and intelligence centre that is serving as a key hub for anti-narcotics operations.

DGP Yadav said the facilities would drastically enhance scientific investigation, digital evidence analysis, intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, and access to criminal databases, further improving the quality and effectiveness of narcotics investigations.

Highlighting the rapid infrastructure development, the DGP added that the state-of-the-art ANTF office complexes in Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda are already operational, while new facilities in Ludhiana and Ferozepur are currently under construction, and plans for establishing a dedicated ANTF facility in Amritsar are progressing smoothly with the space already finalised.

"To build this technology-driven anti-drug enforcement framework, the state government has invested Rs 11.5 crore each in 2024-25 and 2025-26 towards upgrading technical infrastructure by upgrading surveillance systems, communication infrastructure, cyber intelligence capabilities and digital investigation tools across ANTF headquarters and range offices," DGP Yadav said.

He added that an additional Rs 14.16 crore has been allocated to further enhance and augment ANTF's technical strength.

DGP Yadav also said that ANTF Punjab has been designated as the state NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) Secretariat.

In this capacity, ANTF will serve as the nodal agency for coordination among various departments and enforcement agencies, intelligence sharing, and monitoring of anti-drug initiatives across the state.