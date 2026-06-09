Skincare: Unlock Youthful Glowing Skin With These 5 Garden Flowers Today!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Did you know some common garden flowers can do wonders for your skin and hair? From hibiscus for anti-aging to witch hazel as a natural toner, we tell you all about them and how they help you stay youthful.Nature is full of beauty treasures. Just look in your garden-you'll find flowers that are perfect for your skin and hair care. These flowers have antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and soothing properties that naturally boost your beauty. We tell you about 5 such flowers that can help you stay youthful.

The hibiscus flower is a superstar for both your hair and skin. Its antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals and slow down the aging process. It also helps control oily skin and tighten up your pores.

DIY Beauty Hack: Get Rid Of Stubborn Blackheads With Just 1 Bowl Of Rice

People call the Genda flower, or Calendula, a natural healer. It has anti-bacterial properties that remove dirt and bacteria from the skin. This flower reduces spots, redness, and skin irritation, making your skin feel soft. You can just grind it into a paste and apply it directly.The Chamomile flower is super effective for calming skin irritation and sunburn. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce swelling and help lighten your skin tone. To use it, just make some chamomile tea and apply it on your skin with a cotton ball.

The Jasmine flower gives a cooling effect to the skin and reduces swelling and redness. Its antioxidants protect your skin from pollution and harmful UV rays. It also helps make your skin glow and reduces acne scars.

Anushka Sharma Uses THIS Mashed Fruit As Face Cleanser And Here's Why You Should Too

Witch Hazel is a great solution for large pores and oily skin. It works like a natural toner, keeping your skin tight and clean. You can boil it in water and use the liquid as a toner.