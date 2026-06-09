Nemetschek Arabia Showcases 'Connected Construction' Vision At Project Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Visitors at the event will experience how the group's mission empowers architects, engineers, builders, and facility managers to design, build, and operate more efficiently, sustainably, and collaboratively.

Doha, Qatar – June 2026 – Nemetschek Arabia, part of the Nemetschek Group, one of the world's leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, is participating in Project Qatar 2026 as the event's AEC/O Technology Sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainable development across Qatar's rapidly evolving built environment sector.

Taking place from 9 to 11 June 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), Project Qatar 2026 brings together global construction leaders, innovators, and policymakers under the theme“Innovation & Sustainability: Qatar's Path to 2030”. As part of its participation, Nemetschek Arabia is showcasing its 'Connected Construction' vision at Booth B03 in Hall 3 alongside its partner Medialogic, demonstrating how integrated digital workflows, data-driven collaboration, and intelligent technologies are reshaping the future of the construction industry.

Through its portfolio of globally recognized brands and technologies, Nemetschek Arabia is highlighting how digital solutions across the entire building lifecycle can help organizations improve efficiency, collaboration, sustainability, and project delivery outcomes. From Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital twins to AI-powered workflows and smart asset management, the company's solutions are empowering developers, contractors, architects, engineers, and operators to build smarter and more sustainably.

Qatar's construction sector continues to witness strong momentum as the country advances major infrastructure and development initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. According to Research And Markets, the country's construction industry is expected to surpass $106.3 billion by 2030, supported by investments in renewable energy, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, and education projects. Meanwhile, Qatar's 2026 national budget allocated approximately $17.3 billion towards major capital and infrastructure projects, reflecting the country's continued focus on long-term economic diversification and sustainable urban development.

“As Qatar realizes the ambitious infrastructure goals set out in the National Vision 2030, the demand for seamless, data-driven collaboration has never been greater,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia.“At Project Qatar 2026, we are showcasing how connected digital ecosystems can help organizations break down silos, improve collaboration across stakeholders, and unlock greater efficiency throughout the entire building lifecycle. As a trusted technology partner to the AEC/O industry, our focus is on helping customers in Qatar accelerate their digital transformation journeys and deliver smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready projects aligned with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

As governments and developers across the GCC continue prioritizing smart cities, sustainability, and digitalization, Nemetschek Arabia remains focused on supporting the region's transformation through open and connected technologies that enable more resilient and future-ready infrastructure ecosystems. Its participation at Project Qatar 2026 further reinforces the company's position as a trusted technology partner for organizations seeking to accelerate innovation and unlock greater value across the design, construction, and operations lifecycle.

With a growing regional footprint and a commitment to advancing the future of the built environment, Nemetschek Arabia continues to collaborate with public and private sector stakeholders to drive meaningful progress through technology, sustainability, and innovation.

About the Nemetschek Group:The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using these customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).