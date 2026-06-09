Rainfall Brings Relief To Delhi IMD Predicts More For North India

After days of scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, several parts of the national capital witnessed rainfall on Tuesday evening, bringing much-needed relief to residents from the intense summer heat. The sudden change in weather came amid persistent heatwave conditions prevailing across the Delhi-NCR region over the past few days.

IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a broader outlook for North India as a changing weather pattern approaches and stated that broader rainfall activity is likely to extend to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and 14. This system is set to bring a transition to the weather across much of North India.

According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from June 9-14. The weather department stated that maximum temperatures across North India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius until June 11, before witnessing a gradual decline of 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

At present, heatwave conditions continue to prevail in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with warnings remaining in effect until June 11.

Severe Weather Warnings Issued

However, the IMD has indicated that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from June 11 onwards, bringing widespread changes in weather patterns. This atmospheric shift is expected to be accompanied by more severe weather phenomena.

The IMD has issued warnings for thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, along with gusty winds and lightning, across states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh between June 11 and 12.

Furthermore, isolated hailstorm activity is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand during June 11-12, with similar risks projected for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 12. As the region prepares for this transition, residents are advised to monitor local weather reports closely and be prepared to move to safer areas if conditions worsen. (ANI)

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