MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dreame Vacuum Claims Gold Winner at 2026 New York Product Design Awards, Leading the Premium Cleaning Market with Cutting-Edge Innovation

June 09, 2026 11:42 AM EDT | Source: Dreame Technology

Suzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Dreame vacuum cleaners have once again secured prestigious international design accolades. The Dreame Z20 Ultra Station and Dreame Air Station have both been named Gold Winners of the 2026 New York Product Design Awards, while the Dreame V60 took home the Silver Winner. Meanwhile, Dreame Vacuum has also earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its Dreame R30, which is a recognition of its outstanding design quality and innovation. This outstanding achievement fully demonstrates Dreame's industry-leading design prowess and innovative capacity within the global home cleaning sector.







Dreame Air Station 2026 New York Product Design Awards Gold Winner

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Top-tier product strength lays a solid foundation for the brand's global expansion. In 2026, Dreame held numerous high-profile launch events in succession, achieving a dual leap in brand influence and market penetration. For example, in April, Dreame Vacuum unveiled its XT Combo equipped with 92 innovative technologies at a major launch event in Silicon Valley, USA, demonstrating its robust in-house cleaning technology prowess to the world.

Among the three products that won the New York Product Design Awards this time, the brand-new product Dreame Air Station stands out with its innovative design, delivering a refreshed home cleaning experience to users. Air Station introduces a new PenStyle form that transforms the cleaning experience. Slim, lightweight, and naturally balanced in hand, it moves with you effortlessly around furniture, corners, and tight spaces. Despite its ultra-slim design, it delivers stronger suction, longer runtime, and more efficient filtration than comparable products, keeping cleaning consistently effective and worry-free.







Dreame Z20 Ultra Station 2026 New York Product Design Awards Gold Winner

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Sustained technological innovation, premium product supply, and steady global expansion have driven tangible growth for Dreame vacuum cleaners, unlocking mounting global brand momentum. Dreame's vacuum cleaner sales exceeded CNY 300 million for the first time in May, surging over 60% year-on-year. Global sales volume topped 400,000 units in the same month, jumping more than 110% year-on-year.

Going forward, always centering on user demands, Dreame Vacuum will keep boosting efforts in cleaning technology R&D and global localized operations to continuously iterate and upgrade premium vacuum cleaner products.

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Source: Dreame Technology