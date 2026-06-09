MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 10, 2026 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

June 09, 2026 12:33 PM EDT | Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3), a silver and critical-minerals company consolidating the historic Cobalt-Gowganda district of Ontario (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 10, 2026.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., in real time.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. will be presenting at 10:15 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Mr. Basa will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Basa will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

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If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, . We will release a link to that after the event.

The Company is currently performing its own investor relations activities. For further information regarding the Company's investor relations arrangements, including its agreements with RedChip Companies, Inc. and Emerging Growth Research, LLC (each subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange), please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2026.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario. The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts three of the five most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp (see January 5, 2026 acquisition release). The Castle East discovery hosts a historical Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.56 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres (NI 43-101 Technical Report, effective May 28, 2020). Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The above resource is considered a historical resource; a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource.

More information is available at .

For further information please contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or

Wayne Cheveldayoff

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's participation in, and the timing and format of, its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference; the availability of an archived webcast following the event; and the Company's plans, programs and objectives referenced herein.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.