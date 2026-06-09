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Yukon Metals Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:24 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Announces it has filed an independent technical report titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report of Activities on The Birch Property, Southwest Yukon, Canada” with an effective date of January 19, 2026. The Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on its website at Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading -$0.03 at $0.41.
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