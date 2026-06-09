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Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources


2026-06-09 12:33:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:00 PM EST - Aclara Resources: Announced that the Environmental Assessment Commission of the Biobío Region has unanimously approved the Environmental Impact Assessment for the Penco Module ionic clay project, which Aclara is developing in partnership with Grupo CAP. The approval includes the issuance of the corresponding Environmental Qualification Resolution. Aclara Resources shares T are trading unchanged at $4.23.

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