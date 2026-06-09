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ADF GROUP INC.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:31 PM EST - ADF GROUP INC.: Recorded revenues of $99.3 million during the first quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared with $55.5 million for the same period a year ago. ADF GROUP INC. shares T are trading up $2.57 at $12.86.
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