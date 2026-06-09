403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Julius Baer Successfully Places EUR 500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Julius Baer Group Ltd. will issue loan notes to ELM B.V. (or a nominee appointed by it). ELM B.V. will then issue its own notes to investors, secured by the Julius Baer Group Ltd. loan notes. The securities carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 3.875% per annum and have been issued in denominations of EUR 100,000. An application for admission to trading of the notes issued by ELM B.V. on Euronext Dublin will be made.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment