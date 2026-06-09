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Julius Baer Successfully Places EUR 500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes


2026-06-09 12:31:00
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Julius Baer Group Ltd. will issue loan notes to ELM B.V. (or a nominee appointed by it). ELM B.V. will then issue its own notes to investors, secured by the Julius Baer Group Ltd. loan notes. The securities carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 3.875% per annum and have been issued in denominations of EUR 100,000. An application for admission to trading of the notes issued by ELM B.V. on Euronext Dublin will be made.

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EQS Group

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