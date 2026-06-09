Brazil Ethanol Blend Set To Rise To 32%

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- What changes. Brazil is set to raise the share of ethanol blended into ordinary gasoline from 30% to 32%.

- When. A decision by the national energy council is expected in the first half of June.

- Why now. Officials want to cut gasoline imports and cushion the blow of higher oil prices.

- Import effect. The change could trim gasoline imports by around 500 million litres a month.

- Extra demand. The higher blend would create roughly one billion litres a year of new ethanol demand.

- Looking ahead. A 2024 law already clears the way for blends as high as 35% in future.

Brazil ethanol policy is about to take another step, as the government prepares to put more sugarcane alcohol into every litre of petrol, a move designed to cut imports, blunt the oil shock and reward one of the country's biggest industries.

RTAsk Rio TimesAsk about Latin American markets, currencies, and companies - answered from our reporting and live data asking → What the Brazil ethanol change actually means

President Lula, his deputy Geraldo Alckmin and several ministers met the ethanol industry this week to finalise a plan that has been months in the making. The government intends to raise the mandatory amount of ethanol mixed into ordinary gasoline from 30% to 32%, a step known in Brazil as E32, with a formal decision from the national energy council expected within days.

For readers elsewhere, the basic idea is simpler than the jargon suggests. Brazil has long required that every litre of petrol sold at the pump contain a set share of ethanol made from sugarcane, and the government is now nudging that share a little higher, so drivers burn slightly more home-grown alcohol and slightly less gasoline.

Three reasons behind the move

The first reason is money. Ethanol has been cheaper than imported gasoline, a gap that has only widened as the conflict in the Middle East pushes oil prices up, so blending in more of it can help hold down what Brazilians pay at the pump.

The second is independence. Brazil still imports roughly 15% of the gasoline it uses, an expense in foreign currency and a vulnerability when global markets turn turbulent, and officials say the higher blend could cut those imports by around 500 million litres a month, moving the country toward self-sufficiency in fuel.

The third is the environment, since ethanol made from sugarcane burns far cleaner than petrol and cuts the carbon emissions of each litre substantially. For a government that likes to present Brazil as a green-energy leader, that argument carries weight at home and abroad.

A boost for the sugarcane heartland

The change is also a gift to a powerful industry. The higher blend would create roughly one billion extra litres of ethanol demand a year, landing just as Brazil's center-south sugarcane region heads for a record crop, with mills steering more cane toward fuel and a growing volume coming from corn.

Brazil is the world's second-largest ethanol producer after the United States, and its flex-fuel cars, which can run on petrol, ethanol or any mix of the two, make the country unusually able to absorb a higher blend without trouble for engines. Officials say testing has confirmed that 32% poses no problem for vehicles.

A trade-policy angle too

The timing is not accidental. The meeting formed part of a wider government discussion that also touched on how Brazil should respond to United States tariffs, and leaning harder on domestic ethanol fits a broader push to reduce reliance on imports and external pressures.

In that sense a fuel-blending tweak doubles as a quiet act of economic self-defence, using a resource Brazil has in abundance to soften shocks coming from far beyond its borders.

What comes next

The increase still needs formal approval from the energy council, though ministers describe that as a near-formality given broad support, and the measure is expected to start as a temporary one, valid for an initial six months and renewable. A 2024 law already permits blends as high as 35%, so E32 may prove only a waypoint.

For a foreign observer, the episode is a neat illustration of how Brazil turns its farmland into energy policy, using sugarcane not just as a crop but as a tool to manage prices, imports and emissions all at once.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Brazil changing about its gasoline?

The government plans to raise the share of ethanol blended into ordinary gasoline from 30% to 32%, a step known as E32. A decision from the national energy council is expected in the first half of June.

Why is Brazil doing this?

To cut gasoline imports, hold down pump prices as oil rises, and lower emissions. Officials say it could trim gasoline imports by around 500 million litres a month and move Brazil toward fuel self-sufficiency.

Will it harm car engines?

Officials say testing confirmed that a 32% blend poses no problem for vehicles. Brazil's flex-fuel cars are designed to run on petrol, ethanol or any mix, making the country well suited to a higher blend.

Could the blend rise further?

Yes. A 2024 law already allows blends of up to 35%, so the move to 32% may be a step toward higher levels in the coming years.

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