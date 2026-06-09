PM Modi To Surpass Nehru's Record As Longest-Serving PM: Hiranandani

Niranjan Hiranandani, the Founder and Chairperson of the Hiranandani Group and NAREDCO, on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to surpass the record of India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister. On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

'Democracy of India is the Strongest'

Speaking to ANI, Hiranandani said Prime Minister Modi's rise from a humble background to the country's highest elected office reflects the strength of Indian democracy. "We are extremely blessed that we have an able man who came from a common background... The democracy of India is the strongest in the world to be able to prove that a common person, a common man, is able to reach this position. Every attention that has been given by the rest of the world to India looks upon Prime Minister Modi with respect. All this has made the country stronger and able to face any sort of crisis that we have had," he said.

Growth in Leadership and Stature

Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's tenure, Hiranandani said the Prime Minister's leadership and stature have grown steadily over the years. "Many people when they get into a platform have reached the highest level. In the years that our Prime Minister has been in the Prime Ministership, he has moved upwards year by year. So, all the 12 years that he has served our country, the difference is there to see," he said.

Economic and Social Progress

Highlighting India's economic and social progress during the period, Hiranandani pointed to growth in the economy and welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens. He stated, "The growth of GDP? Tremendous. The social ventures of getting to the people to see that they get food grains, they get the gas, they get all the things and all the ideas to reach the poorest of the poor have been unprecedented."

Praise for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Hiranandani also highlighted the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative, saying the policy has strengthened the country's ability to deal with global uncertainties and challenges. "Most importantly, Atmanirbar Bharat. He spoke much before the Middle East war, and today all that is holding us in good stead because we have moved in that direction... All this and more has changed the way the world looks at India. We are extremely blessed that we have an able man who came from a common background", he said.

Prime Minister Modi is set to become the longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India after completing 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10. (ANI)

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