Cricket Icon Matthew Hayden Named Co-Owner And Head Coach Of Glasgow Cosmic

MENAFN - IANS) Glasgow, June 9 (IANS) Former Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden has joined Glasgow Cosmic as co-owner and head coach ahead of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), marking a significant addition to the franchise's leadership team.

A World Cup winner and one of the most successful opening batters in cricket history, Hayden said the franchise's vision and ambition were key factors behind his decision to come on board.“What attracted me most was the vision behind the project. Great teams are built on strong values, clear purpose, and bold thinking. I look forward to helping build something special in Glasgow,” Hayden said.

Hayden highlighted the importance of fostering a winning culture and creating an environment where players can develop, perform under pressure, and reach their full potential. He also described the ETPL as an exciting opportunity to support cricket's growth across new markets and inspire the next generation of talent.

Glasgow Cosmic management welcomed Hayden's arrival, stating that his vast experience, leadership qualities, and international reputation will be instrumental in shaping the club's future and strengthening its presence in the European cricket landscape.

The franchise's roster features renowned players, including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerhard Erasmus, Duan Jansen, Ali Khan, as well as Scotland captain Richie Berrington and Scottish cricket star George Munsey.

The inclusion of Scotland captain Berrington and Munsey highlights the franchise's commitment to Scottish cricket as it prepares to compete in the inaugural ETPL season.

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 27, last year, the six-team tournament represents a landmark collaboration among the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, a united effort to grow the game and elevate European cricket on the world stage.

The first edition of the ETPL is scheduled from August 26 to September 20. It completed its six-team franchise line-up at a landmark event in Dublin earlier this month, where Rahul Dravid was officially unveiled as owner of the Dublin franchise ahead of the league's 2026 launch, joining Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.