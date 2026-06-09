Vidarbha Women's Premier League: NECO Stuns Orange Tigresses By 30 Runs

NECO Master Blaster Women produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat defending champions Orange Tigresses by 30 runs in the Vidarbha Women's Premier League 2026 at the VCA Civil Lines Ground, Nagpur on Monday.

NECO posts competitive 150/7

Batting first, NECO Master Blaster posted a competitive 150/7 in 20 overs, thanks to valuable contributions throughout the batting order. Wicketkeeper-batter Nihari Kawale top-scored with a fluent 44 off 31 balls, striking six boundaries and providing stability after an early setback. Diya Bhagwat played a crucial unbeaten cameo of 22 off just 11 balls, smashing four boundaries. Arya Gohane provided the late fireworks with a blistering 22 off eight deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, helping NECO Master Blaster finish strongly.

Tigresses fall short despite Mendhe's fifty

Chasing 151 for victory, the Orange Tigresses struggled to build partnerships despite a fighting knock from Tanvi Mendhe, who scored 51 off 43 balls and kept her side in contention. Mahek Mistry contributed 27 runs, while Trupti Lodhe remained unbeaten on 15. However, the NECO bowling attack maintained pressure throughout the innings. The fielders backed up the bowlers brilliantly, and wickets fell at regular intervals. Orange Tigresses were eventually bowled out for 120 in 19.1 overs, falling 30 runs short of the target.

"I am delighted with the way our team has performed so far in the tournament. The players showed great character, discipline, and teamwork against the Orange Tigresses. It is encouraging to see the team executing its plans well and building momentum. I congratulate all the players and support staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the matches ahead," said Mr Anand Jayaswal, owner of NECO Master Blaster.

With momentum firmly on their side, the NECO Master Blaster Women will next take the field on Friday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)