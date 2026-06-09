TSG Invest Adds Project Prometheus To Venture 50 As Cerebras Goes Public

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new pre-IPO research coverage begins as Cerebras Systems graduates from the index following its May 2026 Nasdaq listing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a multi-entity financial services firm providing accredited investors with research and access to pre-IPO opportunities, today announced new research coverage of Project Prometheus, the physical-artificial-intelligence company co-founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Project Prometheus joins the firm's proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index as Cerebras Systems graduates from the index following its initial public offering on the Nasdaq in May 2026.

The addition fills the slot opened when Cerebras became the first Venture 50 constituent to complete an IPO. Project Prometheus, founded in November 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, has raised approximately $16.2 billion in total funding and was last valued at roughly $38 billion following a $10 billion round in April 2026. The company is building artificial intelligence systems for the physical economy - manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and advanced computing - rather than the chatbots and language models that dominate most of the AI market.

“Cerebras graduating to the public markets is exactly what the Venture 50 is built to capture, and it opens a seat for the next company worth watching,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest.“Project Prometheus is one of the most heavily funded private companies in the world, and it sits at the center of a theme we think is underappreciated: AI applied to the physical economy rather than the screen.”

TSG Invest maintains a detailed company page on Project Prometheus covering its founding, products, business model, valuation history, and risk factors. The page is available at tsginvest/project-prometheus and is part of the firm's broader research effort across the Venture 50. Index coverage is provided for educational purposes and does not constitute an investment recommendation. Inclusion in or removal from the Venture 50 does not imply that TSG Invest or its affiliates currently offer or have access to shares in any listed company.

The Venture 50 is updated as private companies reach liquidity events and as new high-profile names emerge in the pre-IPO market. For investors new to the asset class, TSG Invest publishes a Pre-IPO Investing Guide explaining accreditation, secondary markets, and the structures used to access private companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Project Prometheus?

Project Prometheus is an artificial intelligence company co-founded in November 2025 by Jeff Bezos and Vik Bajaj. It builds physical AI - systems designed to model, simulate, and optimize real-world engineering and manufacturing rather than text or images. It is headquartered in San Francisco.

Why did Cerebras leave the Venture 50?

The Venture 50 tracks private, pre-IPO companies. Cerebras Systems completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq in May 2026, so it graduated from the index. Its exit opened a slot that Project Prometheus now fills.

What is the TSG Venture 50?

The TSG Venture 50 is a proprietary index of mid-to-late-stage private companies that TSG Invest tracks for research purposes. Inclusion is for educational use only and is not an endorsement or investment recommendation.

Can I invest in Project Prometheus through TSG Invest?

Project Prometheus is a private company, and its shares are not available on public exchanges. Any private-market investment is limited to accredited investors and is subject to share availability. Inclusion in the Venture 50 does not imply that TSG Invest or its affiliates currently offer access to its shares.

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by Andrew“Drew” Spaventa, the firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest provides family office-style wealth management, alternative investments, pre-IPO venture capital access, and related services, supported by its proprietary Venture 50 Index and TSG Vault platform.

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Media Contact:

Ryan Tiernan

Media Relations, TSG Invest

(631) 210-7263

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