Nimbus-T® Global And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Identity-First Zero Trust Security To Government Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORINDA, Calif., and RESTON, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimbus-TGlobal Inc., the developer of the Nimbus-KeyID identity security platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Nimbus-TGlobal's Master Government Aggregator, making Nimbus-KeyID available to Federal, State and Local Government agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Identity has become the most exploited and least protected surface in modern cybersecurity,” said Jose Bolaños, MD, Founder & CEO at Nimbus-T® Global Inc.“Our partnership with Carahsoft represents a critical step in delivering Nimbus-Key® ID to Government agencies that require the highest levels of assurance. Together with Carahsoft, we are enabling Federal, defense and civilian agencies to move beyond legacy MFA and toward a Zero Trust architecture where identity is continuously secured at the point of access.”

Solving the Root Failure in Cybersecurity: Identity

As cyber threats increasingly target identity systems rather than infrastructure, traditional authentication methods-including passwords, static tokens and legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA)-have proven insufficient against phishing, credential theft and session hijacking.

Nimbus-Key® ID introduces a fundamentally new approach: an identity-first control plane that verifies the human user at every login event.

At the core of the platform are two breakthrough technologies:



True User VerificationTM : a multi-layer identity validation process incorporating KYC, AI-driven image verification, biometrics, device UUID and secure PIN authentication. DE-MFA® (Dynamically Encrypted Multi-Factor Authentication) : a system that generates dynamic, non-reusable, encrypted identity credentials for each authentication event, eliminating static tokens and reducing attack surfaces.



This architecture aligns directly with Federal Zero Trust mandates and the Department of War's (DoW) identity-centric security strategy.

Accelerating Zero Trust Adoption Across Government

Through this partnership, Government agencies can deploy Nimbus-Key® ID as a secure identity layer in front of existing Identity Providers (IdPs) such as Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace and other SAML/OIDC-based systems.

This approach allows agencies to:



Eliminate phishing-based credential compromise.

Prevent unauthorized access from stolen or replayed tokens.

Enforce human identity verification at the point of login. Strengthen compliance with Zero Trust and ICAM frameworks.

Carahsoft's ecosystem of resellers, integrators and Federal system partners will enable rapid adoption across defense, civilian and critical infrastructure environments.

“We are pleased to partner with Nimbus-T Global to bring an innovative approach to identity security to the Public Sector,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“Nimbus-Key® ID addresses one of the most urgent challenges facing Government agencies today-protecting identity as the new security perimeter. By adding this advanced capability to our portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are accelerating Zero Trust adoption, strengthening authentication at every access point and better defending mission-critical assets against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Nimbus-Key® ID is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ....

About Nimbus-T® Global Inc.

Nimbus-T® Global Inc. is a cybersecurity company focused on identity-first authentication and digital trust infrastructure. Its flagship platform, Nimbus-Key® ID, delivers True User VerificationTM and DE-MFA®, a patented approach to dynamically encrypted authentication that eliminates phishing and credential-based attacks.

Nimbus-T® Global supports enterprise, healthcare, financial services, and government organizations seeking to modernize identity security in alignment with Zero Trust architectures.

Learn more at:

Contact

Jose Bolaños, MD

Founder & CEO

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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