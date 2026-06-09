MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES : Extension Of The Bond Maturity Date From June 19, 2026 To June 19, 2027 - General Meeting Of Holders Of Bonds Issued On May 14, 2019 And Maturing On June 19, 2026

Reims, June 9, 2026

Maison Pommery & Associés (the " Company ") requested on May 18, 2026, a twelve-month extension of the maturity date of its €45 million bonds bearing interest at an annual rate of 3.75%, originally due on June 19, 2026 (ISIN: BE0002654359 – Common Code: 199972634) (the " Bonds ").

The Bondholders' General Meeting, convened on first notice and held on June 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., under the chairmanship of Ms. Sandrine d'Haussy, DIIS Group – Representative of the Bondholders, validly deliberated and approved by a very large majority all resolutions submitted for voting. As a result:



The maturity date of the Bonds is extended to June 19, 2027, and the Bonds will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.75%, payable on that date. The holding of the General Meeting approving the 2025 financial statements after June 7, 2026, shall not constitute an event of default.

A consent fee of 0.15% (0.215% gross) of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds will be paid to all bondholders on July 3, 2026.

This extension will enable the Company to continue its exclusive negotiations with Henkell International regarding a strategic combination, as announced in the press release dated June 2, 2026; to pursue structured discussions with its financial partners; to carry out its program for the disposal of non-strategic assets; and to facilitate the certification of its financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year. In this respect, the Company reminds stakeholders that its Annual General Meeting has been postponed to a date after June 30, 2026, such postponement having been authorized by the Commercial Court of Reims on June 1, 2026.

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Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code "POMRY" (Paris & Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

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