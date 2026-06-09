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Lodestar Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Lodestar Metals Corp.: Announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market, and that it has completed its maiden drill program at the Gold Run Project, with assay results currently being analyzed. Lodestar Metals Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.08.
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